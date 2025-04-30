Brokerages Set The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) PT at $45.29

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

