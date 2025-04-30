Brokerages Set TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Target Price at $53.57

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

TXNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TXNM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,270,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $497,880,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

