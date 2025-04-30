Bruce Hiscock Purchases 31 Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 31 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($35.30) per share, for a total transaction of £815.92 ($1,094.31).

Bioventix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 2,550 ($34.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,658.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,143.26. The stock has a market cap of £133.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,200 ($29.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,550 ($61.02).

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

About Bioventix

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.19%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

