Bruce Hiscock Purchases 31 Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 31 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,632 ($35.30) per share, for a total transaction of £815.92 ($1,094.31).
Bioventix Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BVXP stock opened at GBX 2,550 ($34.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,658.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,143.26. The stock has a market cap of £133.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,200 ($29.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,550 ($61.02).
Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
