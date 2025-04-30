Bunge Global (BG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750- EPS.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bunge Global Stock Performance
BG opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.