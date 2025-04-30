Bunge Global (BG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750- EPS.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Bunge Global to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

