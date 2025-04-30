CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 545 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,742,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 866,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,171,000 after acquiring an additional 459,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,467,000 after acquiring an additional 167,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $83,082,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.