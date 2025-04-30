CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires New Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

