CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 99,349 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 99,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after acquiring an additional 694,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 799,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 633,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 151.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 542,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,421,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,035,000 after buying an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

