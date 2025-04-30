CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg bought 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,518.41. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $628.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

