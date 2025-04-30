CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Methanex were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Methanex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

