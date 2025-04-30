CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMP opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $35.92.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

