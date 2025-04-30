CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $642.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

