CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,552.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,236. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

