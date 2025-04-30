CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $479,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

