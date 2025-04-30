CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $504,000 Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RPC were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

