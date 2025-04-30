CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $541,000 Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.75. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

