CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $602,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $690,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,200,796.12. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CNA opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

