CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $679,000 Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETD opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

