CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $695,000 Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of ProPetro worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 556,747 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,202 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 212,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ProPetro stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $579.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

