CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $724,000 Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BRP were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 178,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 505,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 41.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Baird R W lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

BRP Trading Up 0.4 %

DOOO opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

