CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $753,000 Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,267,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,033,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,316 shares during the period.

FOLD stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

