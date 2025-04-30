CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $789,000 Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,276,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

