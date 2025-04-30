CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $913,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

