CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $370,371,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

