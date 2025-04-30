CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 314 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 866,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after buying an additional 264,609 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after buying an additional 229,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,352,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $5,273,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.