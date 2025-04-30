CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 337,842 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 121,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 522,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

