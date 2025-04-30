CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,132 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Taseko Mines worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.3 %

TGB stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.15 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.