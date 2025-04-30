CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,094 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

