CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,375 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.05% of MAG Silver worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About MAG Silver

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

