CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,340 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 470.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Bank of America cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.5 %

CGBD stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

