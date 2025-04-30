CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 241,088 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,088 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 50,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AQN opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

