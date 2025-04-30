CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 25,829 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $37,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 650,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 357,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

