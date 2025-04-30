CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,618 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Southwest worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,190,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 814,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 672,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 578,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 401,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 164.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

