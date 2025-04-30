CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,106 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

