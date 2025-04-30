CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,225 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,903.10. The trade was a 10.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.