CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,841 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ODP were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ODP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 331,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,081 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

