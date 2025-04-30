CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 5,044 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Metallus worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Metallus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metallus by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 137,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 128,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,888,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Metallus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,382,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Down 0.4 %

MTUS stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.