CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 556 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Fidus Investment worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Fidus Investment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 183,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $662.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

