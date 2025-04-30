CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 5,751 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 159,356 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 4.1 %

BLMN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $672.65 million, a P/E ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.27%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

