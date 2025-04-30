CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 6,440 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Barings BDC worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 393.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $928.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

