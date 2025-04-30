CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 699 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

