CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 966 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,676,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 753,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 515,022 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

