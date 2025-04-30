CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gogo were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.60. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.80 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. Gogo’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In related news, Director Oakleigh Thorne bought 30,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

