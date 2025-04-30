CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,184 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 7.8 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

