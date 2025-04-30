CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.33. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.