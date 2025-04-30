CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Green Plains worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 71.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

