Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Position Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,151 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $590.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

