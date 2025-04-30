Chartist Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

