Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 295.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 197,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

