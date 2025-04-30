Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 604,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $58,723,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7,706.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

