Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 68,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

NYSE:ELPC opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.31.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia



Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

